Announced in early May 2019, the Linux 5.1 kernel series brought the ability to use persistent memory as RAM, as well as support for booting to a device-mapper device without using initramfs, support for cumulative patches in live kernel patching, and more preparations for year 2038.

However, as all good things must come to an end, the Linux 5.1 kernel has now reached end of life with the 5.1.21 maintenance update released by Greg Kroah-Hartman earlier this week.

If you are still using the Linux 5.1 kernel on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you should either update it as soon as possible to the latest Linux kernel 5.1.21 point release, or upgrade it to the Linux 5.2 kernel series, the latest version of the moment of writing being Linux kernel 5.2.5.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-5-1-reached-end-of-life-users-urged-to-upgrade-to-linux-kernel-5-2-526905.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht