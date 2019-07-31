As one can imagine, the Amazon EC2 On-Demand Hibernation functionality lets users startup Amazon EC2 instances, configure them to their needs, hibernate them, and then launch them again whenever they want with all the running apps in the last state before they were put to sleep. With Amazon EC2 On-Demand Hibernation there’s no need to rebuild the memory footprint of your apps, and it also lets you maintain a fleet of pre-warmed Amazon EC2 instances that may increase your productivity without the need to modify any of your existing applications in the cloud. If you’re using Ubuntu on AWS (Amazon Web Services), you can now benefit of Amazon EC2 On-Demand Hibernation in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). To enable it, you need to use the necessary software updates in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AWS Machine Images (AMIs) with a serial of 20190722.1 or later. Before using Amazon EC2 On-Demand Hibernation, users should keep in mind of known issues related to KASLR (Kernel Address Space Layout Randomisation), which may prevent KASLR-enabled machines to not resume completely after hibernation. As a workaround, Canonical recommends users disabling KASLR. According to Canonical, Amazon EC2 On-Demand Hibernation will soon be available for other supported Ubuntu releases on AWS (Amazon Web Services), such as Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) or newer releases like Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo). However, the company did not say when these Ubuntu releases will be updated.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-announces-amazon-ec2-on-demand-hibernation-for-ubuntu-18-04-lts-526893.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht