Dubbed “Tina” and based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, the Linux Mint 19.2 operating system has been in beta testing for the past two weeks, and it looks like it passed all tests and it is ready for launch as soon as early August. Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” will be available in the usual editions with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments. Users running the previous version, Linux Mint 19.1, will be able to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.2 as Clement Lefebvre confirmed the upgrade path will be open this coming weekend. Also today, Clement Lefebvre revealed the fact that the latest Cinnamon 4.2 desktop environment, as well as all the awesome features and updates that were implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” release, will be coming to the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 3 edition in the next few weeks. Based on Debian instead of Ubuntu, LMDE is a rolling release version of Linux Mint where users install the operating system once and receive updates forever. That’s why LDME releases are very rare and the operating system is only in its 3rd series. Stay tuned right here on Softpedia News for the official launch of Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” later this week.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-19-2-tina-to-launch-this-week-cinnamon-4-2-coming-to-lmde-3-soon-526868.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht