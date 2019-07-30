Highlights of the Linux Lite 4.6 release include a new theme selector in the Lite Welcome tool to make it easier for newcomers to select between the Light and Dark themes, along with a new Keyboard and Num Lock sections. Moreover, the Lite Sources utility has been updated with comments only about the Linux Lite repositories. Another interesting addition to Linux Lite 4.6 is the CPU Performance mode plugin from the Xfce desktop environment (xfce4-cpufreq-plugin), which is now available as an option for the system tray. Users can select it and move it wherever they want by right-clicking on the Taskbar, then go to Panel > Add new items > CPU Frequency Monitor. Last but not least, Linux Lite 4.6 comes with a new Volume toggle tutorial in the Help Manual, and maybe a USB Persistence tutorial if the time permits, a plethora of new wallpapers, an updated Papirus icon theme, and support for a wide range of Linux kernel series from Linux 3.13 to the latest Linux 5.2 release. Based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Lite 4.6 has entered development with various updated components from upstream, including the Linux 4.15.0-55 kernel, Mozilla Firefox 68.0.1 “Quantum” as default web browser, and LibreOffice 6.0.7 as default office suite. Also included are the Mozilla Thunderbird 60.8.0 email and news client, VLC 3.0.7 media player, and GIMP 2.10.12 image viewer and editor. The first Release Candidate (RC) of the Linux Lite 4.6 operating system is now available for public testing to allow the community to test it and send feedback to the developers.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-4-6-enters-development-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-here-s-what-s-new-526869.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht