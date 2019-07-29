Next year, in 2020, the Debian Project will celebrate 12 years from the launch of the first DebConf Debian developer conference, and they selected Israel’s Haifa instead of Portugal’s Lisbon for DebConf20 despite Israel’s political system. Now, they announced the official dates for DebConf20, which will take place between August 23rd and 29th. DebConf20 is for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” the next major release of the famous Debian GNU/Linux operating system coming after the recently announced Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series. Therefore, all the discussions and workshops will be to share ideas and knowledge that will ultimate lead to new features to be implemented in Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye.” DebConf represents an important experience for the Debian developer, but also for users, who can gather together to share their knowledge and laid down the plans for the next major release of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. For more information about DebConf20, check out the official website at https://wiki.debian.org/DebConf/20. Work on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series already started, as developers were recently invited to upload their packages to the Debian Testing repositories, where the development takes place. However, it will be a couple of years until Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” will see the light of day, most probably in the summer of 2021.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debconf20-conference-takes-place-august-23-29-for-debian-gnu-linux-11-bullseye-526857.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht