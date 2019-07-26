VirtualBox 6.0.10 comes more than two months after the previous maintenance release with some notable changes for Linux-based operating systems, especially Ubuntu and Debian GNU/Linux hosts, which received support for UEFI Secure Boot driver signing. Additionally, Linux hosts got better support for various kernels on Debian GNU/Linux and Fedora systems. It also fixes focus-grabbing issues reported by users when building VirtualBox from sources using recent versions of the Qt application framework. The Linux guests support was improved as well in this release with fixes for udev rules for guest kernel modules, which now take effect in time, and the ability to remember the guest screen size after a guest reboot. Other than that, Linux guests will no longer load old libcrypt versions on recent guests in the Guest Additions tools. VirtualBox 6.0.10 also improves the user interface by fixing issues with inputting controller names and resize problems with recent Linux hosts. Several serial and USB problems were addressed as well in this maintenance release.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/virtualbox-6-0-10-adds-uefi-secure-boot-driver-signing-support-on-ubuntu-debian-526817.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht