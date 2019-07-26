BT’s next-generation 5G Core network will be built on Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack architecture on Ubuntu Linux. The company will also use all the open-source tools provided by Canonical, such as Charms, Juju, and MAAS, to automate the deployment and operations of their infrastructure, as well as for virtual network functions (VNFs) apps. Not only that Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack on Ubuntu proves to be a key component for BT’s next-generation 5G Core network, but it looks like all these open-source tools and cloud-based approach will ensure the quick deployment of new services from BT, as well as to increase the capacity to stay ahead of customer demand, thanks to 5G and FTTP technologies. “Canonical is providing us with the ‘cloud-native’ foundation that enables us to create a smart and fully converged network. Utilizing open source and best-of-breed technologies will ensure we can deliver on our convergence vision, and enable a world-leading 5G and FTTP experience for our customers,” said Neil J. McRae, BT Group’s Chief Architect. On May 30th, 2019, BT’s EE mobile network-enabled 5G capabilities in six cities in the UK (United Kingdom), including Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, and Manchester. The next-generation cloud-based full 5G Core network will be introduced by BT starting from 2022, thanks to the powerful Open Source technologies provided by Canonical and Ubuntu Linux.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-s-ubuntu-openstack-architecture-to-empower-bt-s-next-gen-5g-cloud-core-526834.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht