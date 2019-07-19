Firewall system OPNsense 19.7 released

OPNsense is an open firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD that wants to convince users with its functionality and simplicity. The system was launched in 2014 as a fork of pfSense, which in turn was a spin-off of m0n0wall, and released in 2015 in a first stable release. The functionality of OPNsense includes not only the basic features of a firewall system but also the possibility of restriction and prioritization. The authentication can be extended by various security mechanisms and includes, inter alia, a two-factor authentication. Furthermore, OPNsense supports the establishment of VPN networks and failover scenarios and can be used as a caching service. Suricata’s Inline Intrusion Prevention System also detects intrusion attempts.

Barely six months after the last version, OPNsense 19.7 “Jazzy Jaguar” is scheduled to release a new version of the system. The current edition contains many changes and focuses on improving the overall usability. The statistics output and display of firewall rules have been further expanded. In addition, the developers have improved the logging of the system, which is based inter alia on syslog-ng and offers the possibility of remote access. In addition, Netmap has undergone an update. Other innovations include adaptations to plug-ins and better internationalization, including Spanish.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27267/firewall-system-opnsense-197-freigegeben.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht