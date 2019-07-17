Q4OS 3.8 »Centaurus« relies on Debian 10

Q4OS is a Linux distribution that is especially aimed at beginners and changers. Shortly after the release of Debian 10 »Buster«, the developers of Q4OS are introducing a new version of the distribution based on Debian 10. Q4OS 3.8 »Centaurus« is designed for long-term publishing and receives at least five years of support in the form of software and security updates. Since stability is the primary goal of distribution for both home and business users, new functionality is added only in exceptional cases and after thorough preparation.

Q4OS offers with Plasma 5.14 and Trinity 14.0.6 two desktops based on the Qt framework. One of the goals of Q4OS is the ability to install Plasma and Trinity desktops side-by-side without interfering with each other.

Q4OS brings its own tools and functions beyond the Debian software. One of them is the “Desktop Profiler”, which should make it easy to set up the installed minimum desktop for different requirements. Furthermore, the welcome screen is supposed to facilitate, among other things, the installation of LXQt, Xfce and LXDE, while the “Setup Utility” is responsible for the installation of third-party software.

Q4OS is also suitable for users who still need support for older computers with 32-bit architecture. In addition to the 64-bit version, an image for 32-bit / 686 with and without PAE extension is also available in the download portal. In addition to an installer that installs Q4OS from Windows as a dual-boot, there are also images for Raspberry Pi, Pine and other ARM boards offered. However, these are currently not updated to the new version.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27258/q4os-38-centaurus-setzt-auf-debian-10.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht