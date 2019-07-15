Tails 3.15 fixes critical bugs

Tails stands for “The Amnesic Incognito Live System” and is used to anonymize the Tor network, through whose node computer the network traffic is routed. It is designed as a live system for use on USB sticks or DVDs and specializes in anonymity and maintaining the privacy of its users. The basis is Debian »Stretch« 9.9.

Tails 3.15 fixes some critical security vulnerabilities, so developers in the announcement urgently recommend a timely update to Tails 3.15. These include important components such as the Tor Browser, Thunderbird and OpenSSL. In addition, gaps were closed in Vim and Expat. As part of this, Tor Browser has been updated to version 8.5.4 and Thunderbird to 60.7.2.

A problem already known since Tails 3.12 when booting from USB sticks could be corrected in the new edition of the distribution. Some USB sticks were not able to reboot after the first boot in USB Legacy mode. An even older problem involved a missing error message when closing a VeraCrypt volume failed because it was still in use. In addition, Tails can now be started with the security firmware Heads even read-only SD cards.

Automatic updates are from Tails 3.13, 3.13.1, 3.13.2, 3.14. 3.14.1 and 3.14.2 available. Older versions require a manual update. The release of Tails 3.16 is scheduled for September 3rd. For the foreseeable future, the project’s roadmap includes support for Secure Boot, the move to Wayland, the improvement of the technical infrastructure, and Tails 4 based on Debian 10 Buster.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27243/tails-315-behebt-kritische-fehler.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht