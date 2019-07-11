ONAP 4.0.0 »Dublin« released

The configuration of large networks is associated with a lot of effort and the effort continues to increase since the requirements are greater to be able to adapt the configuration flexible. With manual work, as has been predominantly practiced so far, these requirements can no longer be met. The result was the vision of fully automated networks that found expression in the ONAP project, which came under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. ONAP is not just one of the larger Linux Foundation collaborative projects, but one that defines the future of networks. Moreover, it is completely free software, in line with the observed transformation of telecommunications from proprietary to fully open solutions, which is currently in its final phase.

Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), created in February 2017 from the union of ECOMP and OPEN-O, automates services and virtual networking capabilities. It consists of 10 million lines of code and has nearly 500 employees from more than 30 companies. ONAP can be used with Open Platform for Network Virtual Functions (OPNFV), another Linux Foundation project. OPNFV provides software networking functionality that eliminates proprietary stacks and makes networking much more flexible. For its part, it is based on cloud technologies with Kubernetes support, software-defined networks (SDN) and modern methods of software distribution.

The new version 4.0.0 »Dublin« by ONAP brings a new case study (Blueprint). Blueprints define and clarify the interplay of modules. The new »Broadband Service« blueprint defines network connectivity in residential areas with speeds of several Gbit / s. The 5G blueprint for 5G networks, as well as the CCVPN blueprint, have been extended.

Other recent additions to Dublin include a new version of Controller Design Studio (CDS) for model-driven configuration and lifecycle management of VNFs, internationalization and localization of the portal framework, basic PNF packet validation, cloud-native networking (CNF) orchestration, enhancements in the policy project, initial support for distributed Kubernetes clusters, the MUSIC project for reliable replication of ONAP projects, code reduction, security enhancements, additional log output, and advanced documentation.

In addition, Dublin can now include functions for integrating the extended OPNFV verification program (OVP). Six new members joined the project, and an increasing number of manufacturers offer ONAP in a pure or modified form to an increasing number of users. In addition, ONAP works with several standardization organizations and provides reference architectures for them.

