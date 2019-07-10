Mozilla nominated as Internet Rogue in 2019

Once a year, the ISPA awards a person or organization the Internet Hero or Internet Villain of the Year. After the nomination phase is over, the association has now nominated the nominees for the awards. In each case three candidates for the Internet hero or Internet villain of the year came in the preselection. The advisory board of ISPA will determine among these the “winners” by a vote. The result will be announced on July 11th.

Mozilla was instrumental in developing the DNS over HTTPS (DoH) protocol, which is now standardized as RFC8484. It will continue to be tested in Firefox by users who joined the testing program. But the protocol is despite some advantages in the criticism. This is based on the one hand on the complexity of the protocol, on the other hand, that as a DNS provider so far only Cloudflare occurs and many users do not trust this company.

But ISPA has a very different aspect: DNS over HTTPS makes it easier to circumvent state censorship and parental control applications. This censorship, as The Register states, is the result of a law enacted in 2017 that is still not in force. Because DNS over HTTPS by design makes invisible to the providers which Internet names are requested, name-based filters are no longer available; however, those filtering IP addresses are unaffected. According to the register, Mozilla was irritated by the nomination, which put a necessary improvement in the Internet infrastructure in a bad light. In addition, Mozilla does not plan to use DoH in the UK by default. Mozilla is currently looking for partners in Europe who offer the DoH service.

However, Mozilla will not find it easy to win the award as an internet villain in 2019, because the competitors are overwhelmingly overpowering. In addition to Mozilla, Article 13 of the new EU Copyright Directive and US President Donald Trump have been nominated. Article 13 is a threat to freedom of expression, according to British Internet service providers, by requiring upload filters everywhere. Trump, on the other hand, was nominated because, from the provider’s point of view, it has created a great deal of uncertainty across the global telecom industry with its attempts to protect US national security.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27232/mozilla-als-internet-schurke-2019-nominiert.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht