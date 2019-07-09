PyOxidizer Can Turn Python Code Into Apps For Windows, MacOS, Linux

Python programming language has quickly gained popularity in recent years; however, it has a limitation when it comes to its app distribution. Developers can’t just share Python apps with a user who doesn’t know anything about the language.

So, Mozilla developer, Gregory Szorc, has created a tool called PyOxidizer that will make it easier for programmers to create applications in Python. And the best part is that it can be used by non-programmers too. The tool supports Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

For a very long time, a potential “existential threat” has been looming over Python due to its inability to run without supporting libraries. The presence of third-party libraries made computers a “toxic waste site.”

Meanwhile, JavaScript continues to rule over desktop and mobile web browser applications and has already replaced Python on the server. Hence PyOxidizer became the answer to eliminating this threat.

PyOxidizer is a free utility that can turn Python code into a single executable file to be run on different operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Szorc says that an average computer user will be able to run the application without having to download the correct software libraries. This is because PyOxidizer produces binaries that embed Python. Hence users don’t need to install or know the language.

PyOxidizer can generate an executable file containing a fully featured Python interpreter, extensions, standard library, and the application’s modules and resources. Since the tool loads everything from memory and no explicit I/O is performed, it makes the executables faster to start and import.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/pyoxidizer-can-turn-python-code-apps-for-windows-macos-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht