With every new Ubuntu release, Canonical puts together a wallpaper contest where artists and designers from all over the world are invited to submit their artwork with the ultimate prize of it being shipped with the next major release of the Ubuntu operating system.

This year’s wallpaper contest is for Ubuntu 19.10, dubbed Eoan Ermine, a release that will see the light of day this fall on October 17th. The contest is open to anyone and stars today, July 2nd, until the beginning of September, a few weeks before the launch of the beta release on September 26th.

To enter the Ubuntu 19.10 wallpaper competition, all you have to do is simply upload your images to the dedicated Ubuntu Community Hub thread. All the images you upload must be yours and without watermarks, names, or logos on them. Also, ensure your images have a resolution of at least 3840×2160.

For submission, you can prepare scaled images, but if your artwork is selected, you must have a 3840×2160 image ready. Also, keep in mind that you must agree to license all submitted images under the CC BY-SA 4.06 or CC BY 4.03 license. More details are available at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/UbuntuFreeCultureShowcase118.

Apart from your images being shipped with the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release and displayed in the eyes of millions of users, Canonical said that they will do a “best of” collection of the winner images for the next LTS release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, along with the winners from Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 19.10.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-19-10-eoan-ermine-wallpaper-competition-is-now-open-for-submissions-526599.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht