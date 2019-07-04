Linux is now the most used Operating System (OS) on Microsoft Azure. The cloud-based enterprise solutions service belongs to Microsoft, a maker of Windows OS. Linux’s meteoric rise in usage against Microsoft’s own operating system is surprisingly seen as an exceptionally good thing by senior executives in Microsoft. In other words, the rising use of Linux on Microsoft Azure is expected to benefit not only developers and system administrators, but it will also help Microsoft as a company. Incidentally, Microsoft has shown increasing affinity towards Linux in the recent past and has been actively supporting the open-source operating system. Hence, could the latest development be merely an important statistic or could it be considered as a pivotal yardstick?

What the numbers essentially mean is that Azure, a highly powerful remote cloud-based solutions provider, now experiences or processes more requests that are initiated using Linux. This does not mean Windows machines are failing. The numbers merely indicate that Azure is actively processing higher instances of processes that are run on Linux. Interestingly, it’s not just Microsoft’s Azure customers who are actively switching to Linux. Native Azure services are often running on Linux. For example, Azure’s Software Defined Network (SDN) is based on Linux. In simple words, several internal software components of Microsoft Azure are being run natively on Linux. What this means is Microsoft itself is opting for Linux over its own Windows Server in quite a few scenarios.

Source: https://appuals.com/linux-becomes-the-most-used-operating-system-on-azure-cloud-based-enterprise-solutions-but-microsoft-isnt-worried/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht