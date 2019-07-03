As you might know, Canonical announced last month that they plan to drop support for 32-bit systems all together, not only for new installations, but they ended up realizing that some major projects like Wine and Steam still need 32-bit libraries, so starting with Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) they’ll only build select 32-bit packages.

Many users were asking if Ubuntu-based distributions will be affected by this major change, which shouldn’t be a surprize to anyone in 2019, so it looks like Linux Mint, one of the most popular Ubuntu-based operating systems out there will follow on Ubuntu’s steps to drop support for 32-bit systems in future releases, starting with Linux Mint 20.

Clement Lefebvre also confirmed that certain 32-bit apps will run on future Linux Mint releases, just like they will run on future Ubuntu releases. These include Wine, Steam for Linux, as well as other popular applications and games that require 32-bit libraries to be present in the operating system or in the main software repositories.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-20-and-future-releases-will-drop-support-for-32-bit-installations-526601.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht