Launched last year in September, Librem Key is the first and only OpenPGP-based security key designed to offer a Heads-firmware-integrated tamper-evident boot process for laptops. It has the ultimate goal of protecting users’ digital lives by storing security keys on the devices, encrypted with the highest cryptographic algorithms.

Next month, Purism wants to launch the second generation of Librem Key, which promises even more protection for users by securely generating security keys directly on the device, while being able to store up to 4096-bit RSA keys and up to 512-bit ECC keys. Best of all, Purism has moved the production of the Librem Key to the U.S..

By moving the production of Librem Key to the United States of America, Purism hopes to avoid any type of supply chain security risks, including cyber-espionage, malware concerns, security hacks, or even copyright theft. Also, the company said that this move will help them beef up the production volume to meet the growing sales demands.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/purism-s-security-key-will-generate-keys-directly-on-the-device-made-in-the-usa-526570.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht