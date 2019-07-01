openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

Released two years ago, on July 26th, 2017, the OpenSuSE Leap 42.3 operating system was the third maintenance update to the openSUSE Leap 42 series, which is also the last to be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 operating system series.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 was based on the packages from SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 3 and was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series. It was initially supposed to be supported until January 2019, but the openSUSE and SUSE projects decided to give users more time to upgrade to the major openSUSE Leap 15 series.

Today, six months later, that upgrade window is over and openSUSE Leap 42.3 officially reached the end of life, meaning that the openSUSE Project will stop releasing software updates and security patches for it. This also means that users are now urged to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release.

If you are using the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release or a previous one in the openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, you are urged to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release as soon as possible, which is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 (SP1) and will be supported for many months to come.

The upgrade path from openSUSE Leap 42.3 to openSUSE Leap 15.1 is done gradually through the openSUSE Leap 15.0 release first, and then from openSUSE Leap 15.0 to openSUSE Leap 15.1.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/opensuse-leap-42-3-linux-os-reaches-end-of-life-upgrade-to-opensuse-leap-15-now-526565.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht