OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Linux distro is here, and there is a special AMD-only version

Today, there is some great news for the Linux community — OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is now available! This KDE-focused distribution should have you very excited.

The default web browser has been changed in 4.0 — it is now the Chromium-based Falkon, which promises better KDE integration. Don’t worry, you can install Firefox or Chrome if needed.

Most interestingly, there is a build that is optimized for modern AMD processors only — it will not work with Intel chips. If you do have an AMD CPU, The OpenMandriva Team claims you will see improved performance by using this version.

The team shares several of the important package updates below.

DigiKam 6.0

Calamares 3.2.7

Firefox Quantum 66.0.5

Java 12

KDE Applications: 19.04.2

KDE Frameworks: 5.58.0

KDE Plasma: 5.15.5

Kernel 5.1.9

Krita 4.2.1

LibreOffice 6.2.4

LLVM/clang 8.0.1

Mesa 19.1.0

Qt Framework 5.12.3

Systemd 242

Xorg 1.20.4

Ready to download OpenMandriva Lx 4.0? Those using Intel processors or older AMD chips should opt for the x86_64 ISO. If you have a modern AMD EPYC, Ryzen, or ThreadRipper CPU, it is highly recommended to get the znver1 ISO.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/06/16/openmandriva-lx4-linux-amd/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht