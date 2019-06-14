Atari issued a press release on Tuesday to announce that after many trials and tribulations it finally has a release date for the official launch of its Atari VCS retro gaming console, along with a release date for those who backed the project during its early days, as well as information about the first key retail partnerships that will have the console ready for pre-order starting today.

Therefore, the first retailer to offer the upcoming Atari VCS for pre-order will be Walmart and GameStop, but customers will also be able to pre-order the retro gaming console directly from Atari’s online shop. While there will be several bundles available for pre-order, the console will cost $249.99 USD for the Atari VCS 400 Onyx (4GB) model, and the price can go up to $389.99 USD for one of the Atari VCS 800 (8GB) variants.

There is also good news for early backers who pre-order the Atari VCS gaming console last year during the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, as Atari said that they will receive the device as soon as this December. For anyone else that will be pre-ordering the console starting today until its official launch next year, shipping will be kicking off in March 2020.

The Atari VCS retro gaming console will feature more than 100 of all-time favorite arcade titles, such as Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, Gravitar, Missile Command, and Yars’ Revenge, as well as a bunch of other new Atari games like Tempest 4000. It comes with the Atari VCS Store as well to allow gamers to buy even more titles and other content that will be available.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/atari-vcs-linux-powered-gaming-console-is-now-available-for-pre-order-for-249-526387.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht