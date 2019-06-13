Matrix 1.0 and the Matrix.org Foundation

The project for the communication protocol Matrix was started in 2014, now the developers report version 1.0. Matrix is ​​an open protocol and distributed communication network based on an open standard. The makers themselves see Matrix as a decentralized conversation memory rather than a messaging protocol.

A message sent in Matrix will be replicated on all servers whose users participate in a particular conversation, similar to replicating commits between git repositories. There is no node in the chain of multiple servers involved in a conversation that allows control, or in the event of failure, the failure of the entire system and thus terminates the conversation. Recently, KDE Matrix has been the preferred communication platform for IRC and proprietary platforms such as Slack or Discord.

According to the developers, with Matrix 1.0, the first fully stable version of the Matrix protocol and specification across all APIs is available – as is the reference implementation Synapse, which also achieves version 1.0 with the mapping of the full Matrix APIs. Matrix 1.0 is a consistent, self-contained, and secure version of the standard that should enable anyone to independently deploy production-ready matrix clients, servers, bots, and bridges.

One of the highlights of Matrix 1.0 is the use of X.509 certificates to simplify and improve server-side trust. According to the developers, Matrix 1.0 does not mean that all planned or possible features in Matrix are now specified and implemented. Also, the reference server Synapse is by no means finished. Among other things, work is still needed here to reduce the RAM requirement. Matrix currently has features like editable news in development.

Coinciding with the release of the stable version of Matrix, the Matrix.org Foundation has also been officially launched. Its creation is intended to ensure that Matrix’s future is guided by a neutral, not-for-profit entity for the benefit of all in the Matrix ecosystem.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27145/matrix-10-und-die-matrixorg-foundation-vorgestellt.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht