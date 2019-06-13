Debian 10 Buster-based Endless OS 3.6.0 Linux distribution now available

When it comes to Linux, I prefer my distributions to be no-nonsense — Fedora is my favorite distro, for instance. Is Fedora boring? Yes, I suppose. But that is sort of why I like it. Look, I just want the damn operating system to take a backseat to my actual work. Fedora with GNOME allows me to focus on my tasks without getting in the way.

Understandably though, some Linux users like to “distro hop” where they are constantly moving between distributions, always wondering if the grass is greener on the other side. And yeah, I get that — new is fun. People want excitement.

Well, one distro called “Endless OS” has been causing quite the stir in the Linux community thanks to its Debian base and beautifully tweaked GNOME desktop environment. It truly feels like an operating system designed for those who grew up in the smartphone era. It’s not radical, but it definitely has sort of a mobile feel without losing focus on functioning as a desktop OS.

Today, Endless OS 3.6.0 sees release, and many Linux users are sure to be excited. It is based on the upcoming Debian 10, which is code-named “Buster.” In other words, the included packages are rather bleeding edge.

