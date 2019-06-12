KDE Plasma 5.16 launched earlier today as the latest and most advanced version of the acclaimed graphical desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, adding several new features and enhancements like a totally revamped notifications system, improved System Settings pages, and revamped login, logout, and lock screens.

The KDE Plasma 5.16 release also brings better support for Wayland when using the Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers, improved networking, a much easier to use Plasma Discover graphical software manager, and a much-improved overall desktop experience with lots of polishing for themes, color schemes, widgets, and the panel.

Users of the Kubuntu/Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system can now install the latest KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment from the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository. All you have to do is install the PPA repository and update your installation using the commands listed below in a terminal app, then reboot the system to complete the update.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Please note that after installing the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, you will continue to receive updates for the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment as they are available upstream. Therefore, there won’t be necessary to reinstall the backports PPA repository, just make sure you keep your system up to date.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-16-desktop-is-now-available-for-kubuntu-and-ubuntu-19-04-users-526369.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht