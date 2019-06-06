Derived from the software repositories of Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) with the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and graphics stack from Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Zorin OS 15 is now available to celebrate almost 10 years since the first Zorin OS release hit the streets.

Highlights of Zorin OS 15 include Zorin Connect, a new app that lets Android users sync their device’s notifications with their personal computer, browse the photos from their phone or tablet, share files and URLs, reply to text messages, control media playback on their PCs, or even use it as a remote control.

A new and refreshed look was given to Zorin OS 15 with a beautiful and welcoming desktop theme that adapts throughout the day, switching automatically between the Light and Dark modes, while also offering users no less than six color variants. The new desktop theme also comes with new animations for a complete experience.

Zorin OS 15 also features support for touchscreens, Night Light to protect your eyes when you’re working at night, the latest LibreOffice 6.2 office suite, support for Flatpak universal apps and the Flathub repository, a Do not disturb mode, and a totally revamped Settings app to make configuring Zorin OS a breeze.

Among other noteworthy changes, we can mention Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers bundled in the live ISO image, support for color emoji, Mozilla Firefox as default web browser, new system font, support for Thunderbolt 3 devices, network captive portal detection, and experimental Wayland support.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-15-linux-distro-officially-released-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-526309.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht