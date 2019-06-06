Available for Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), the new security patches are here to fix several issues affecting the Linux kernels of these releases, especially a security vulnerability (CVE-2019-11191) that only affects the i386 (32-bit) kernels of Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, as Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 19.04 are not affected.

For Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, the new security update also fixes a null pointer dereference flaw (CVE-2019-11810) in Linux kernel’s LSI Logic MegaRAID driver, which could let a local attacker to crash the system, as well as a race condition (CVE-2019-11815) discovered in Linux kernel’s Reliable Datagram Sockets (RDS) protocol implementation, which could allow a local attacker to crash the system or execute arbitrary code.

If you’re using Ubuntu, you must update the kernel as soon as possible to patch these security issues. The new Linux kernel versions are linux-image 5.0.0-16.17 for Ubuntu 19.04, linux-image 4.18.0-21.22 for Ubuntu 18.10, linux-image 4.15.0-51.55 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, linux-image 4.4.0-150.176 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, linux-image 4.18.0-21.22~18.04.1 for Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, and linux-image 4.15.0-51.55~16.04.1 for Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-linux-kernel-security-updates-for-all-supported-ubuntu-releases-526308.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht