Support for OpenSuse Leap 42.3 ends in June

OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 was released on July 27, 2017, after a long development and discovery phase less than two years ago, and has received a number of security updates so far. However, users of the old version should consider migrating their systems to the new version of the product by the end of the month. As Markus Meissner announced on the mailing list, there are likely to be no more security updates and updates for OpenSuse Leap 42.3 from next month.

The cessation of support is far behind the original plan. The latest update of the Leap 42 series should receive support by January 2019. This changed at the beginning of the year, as the parent company has committed itself to additional maintenance and security updates. Leap 42.3 is based on Suse Linux Enterprise Server 12 Service Pack 3, and Suse has agreed to release updates for Leap 42.3 through June 2019. Thus, the life cycle of the series has been extended to a total of 44 months.

OpenSuse Leap 42.3 can also be upgraded to the latest version 15.1 of the distribution. All you have to do is just use the distribution-internal tools, such as “zypper dup”. Although the concept of the Leap series provides that the basis of the distribution between the individual sub-versions remains the same and only the desktop undergoes major changes in an update, but also a transition between two generations usually works fine with OpenSuse.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27122/support-f%C3%83%C2%BCr-opensuse-leap-423-endet-im-juni.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht