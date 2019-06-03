System76 Ubuntu Linux-powered ‘Gazelle’ laptop reborn! Gets 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GTX 16-series graphics

System76 is a computer maker and seller that has long been selling laptops, desktops, and servers running a Linux-based operating system. For years, it only offered Ubuntu, but more recently, it began also offering its own Ubuntu-based operating system called “Pop!_OS.” This distribution has proven to be quite popular in the Linux community, as it builds upon the greatness of Ubuntu while also making it better.

As great as Pop!_OS is, today, System76 makes a big announcement regarding hardware rather than software. To the delight of many consumers, the company is refreshing its popular “Gazelle” laptop. To be honest, calling it a refresh is a bit of an understatement. Actually, Gazelle has been reborn as an entirely new powerful beast. It comes with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 by default, and you can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti for graphics. There are two screen sizes available — 15.3-inch and 17.3-inch. Regardless of the display you opt for, the resolution will be 1080p.

While pricing is unknown for now, we do have a good idea about availability. System76 promises it will go on sale in June 2019, and guess what? Tomorrow is the first day of June! In other words, we may only be waiting days or weeks for this bad-ass Linux laptop — not months.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/05/31/system76-gazelle-linux-laptop-14/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht