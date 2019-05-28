Linux kernel supports HDR metadata for displays

Some important features for displaying content in High Dynamic Range (HDR) have been added to the graphics branch of the Linux kernel. The now available patches ensure correct handling of the metadata in the communication between the hardware of the computer and the display.

In the branch now being used, the changes will be collected for future versions of the Linux kernel, so the changes are expected to be released with Linux 5.3 in mid-September. The work of the participating Intel developers was first publicly presented about two years ago. The team is also working on an HDR implementation in the Wayland protocol and a Compositor. As early as autumn 2016, Nvidia employee Andy Ritger described what changes to the Linux graphics stack would be necessary in order to display HDR under Linux with the free drivers.

Specifically implemented with the now patched patches is the parsing of the HDR metadata of the monitors via EDID. Similarly, the patches are used to build the so-called HDR info frame for the transmission of the actual image via HDMI. The patches also ensure that different parts of the Linux kernel can handle and interpret the HDR metadata.

Source: https://www.golem.de/news/intel-linux-kernel-unterstuetzt-hdr-metadaten-fuer-displays-1905-141527.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht