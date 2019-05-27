openSUSE Leap 15.1 Is Here: Offers Full Linux Experience On Raspberry Pi

The open source company SUSE is known for its commercial SUSE Linux Enterprise offerings for desktop and server users. The company also sponsors a free and open source community distribution known as openSUSE, which is widely popular among open source enthusiasts across the world.

openSUSE further offers two releases: Leap follows the fixed release model and Tumbleweed follows the rolling release model. In this article, I’m going to tell you about the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 stable release that’s based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1.

The official announcement blog post mentions that Leap 15.1 comes with many new innovations that benefit the overall performance, security, and basic usage.

Starting with the desktop environment, Leap 15.1 lets you choose multiple desktop environments like KDE, GNOME, and Xfce. The specific options available with Leap 15.1 are KDE Plasma 15.2 and GNOME 3.26.

The distro also ships with an entirely new graphics stack. However, the new release is still powered by Linux kernel 4.12 but it contains the much-needed backporting from 4.19. You also get better support for AMD Vega CPUs and other hardware.

The blog post also mentions that openSUSE Leap 15.1 for ARM64 is the first multi-purpose OS that lets you enjoy a complete standard Linux desktop experience on Raspberry Pi. So what does it mean? It means that the standard Leap ISO image can be directly installed on the Pi.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/opensuse-leap-15-1-linux-distro-raspberry-pi/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht