Kali Linux 2019.2 Released With NetHunter 2019.2 And New Kernel

Offensive Security, the makers of Kali Linux, have shipped their second release in 2019. The new Kali Linux 2019.2 distribution is now available for ethical hackers and security researchers. This release brings along many bug fixes and updated packages that are surely worth upgrading.

Before you move ahead to explore the new changes in Kali Linux 2019.2, let me tell you about our new list of best Kali tools for hacking and pen-testing. These tools are highly recommended if you are willing to kickstart a journey in the field of ethical hacking.

Coming back to the latest Kali 2019.2. Offensive Security adopted a rolling release model a few years back and it continuously keeps updating the existing Kali installations. But what if a new user needs to perform a clean installation? To address this issue, the developers keep releasing fresh Kali builds from time to time and ensure that new downloads contain bug fixes, new Linux kernel, and other updates.

The biggest feature that ships with Kali Linux 2019.2 is the freshly baked Nethunter 2019.2 that now supports more than 50 mobile devices, running Android versions from 4.4 through 8.0. The announcement post specifically mentions 13 new images for new Android versions for popular Nethunter devices like Nexus 6, Nexus 6, OnePlus 2, and Galaxy Tab S4

Source: https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2019-2-released-nethunter-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht