VMware takes over Bitnami

The previously privately owned company Bitnami is the driving force behind the eponymous application technology »Bitnami«. The project provides ready-to-install, easy-to-install application packages for various open source projects, which include the necessary infrastructure to run them when shipped. The packages called “stack” are encapsulated, leaving the user’s enclosing operating system untouched.

Vmware plans to expand its portfolio through the acquisition of Bitnami and enhance the offered cloud services through the technology. “Bitnami enables our customers to easily deploy application packages in any cloud – public or hybrid – and in the optimal format – as a virtual machine, container, or Kubernetes helmet control chart,” the statement said. “In addition, Bitnami will be able to strengthen our existing efforts to provide VMware customers with a marketplace that offers a variety of applications and development environments in addition to infrastructure software.” The aim of the manufacturer is therefore to offer users simplified ways to use open source software applications and frameworks.

For users of Bitnami nothing should change. As the founders write in the in-house blog, the catalog of applications to be developed and expanded. “There are a lot of great software, many of them open source, which is unattainable for many developers and system administrators because it’s too complex to set up and maintain. Our goal is to make software available to as many users and developers as possible, “the company said. The purchase price is unknown.

