“John the Ripper” 1.9.0 released

John the Ripper (JtR) is a free tool by Alexander Peslyak to test passwords and authentication facilities. The software makes it possible to use brute force or dictionary attacks to guess encrypted passwords and thus identify insecure systems. To do this, JtR compares the hashes generated by the application using regular expressions with encrypted strings. If both are equal, then either the password or a hash collision was found. With the help of Distributed John (djohn), the calculation actions can also be divided into several computers.

With “John the Ripper 1.9.0-jumbo-1” is four and a half years after the last version, a functionally upgraded version of the software ready. The software essentially builds on the “John the Ripper 1.9.0 core” released in April, which included improvements in the speed of processing long passwords and various processor optimizations. In addition, the benchmark functionality has been improved.

Jumbo-1 now adds extra functionality to the core, and in the latest version has, among other things, a broader support for external hardware. CUDA has been abandoned in favor of OpenCL and the number of supported CPU optimizations has been further increased. Also new is the improved support for archive formats and improvements in the use of GPU resources. In addition, the methods for password recognition have been improved and the “single crack” mode has been improved.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27068/john-the-ripper-190-freigegeben.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht