Clear Linux From Intel Brings Best Performance On Intel CPUs

The latest release ships with a new installer for the easy setup process and a Clear Linux Store for all bundles, apps, and container images for the distribution. The tools on the store are categorized in Developer Tools, Education, Games, Security, Productivity, Programming, etc.

The Developer Edition is focused towards Linux developers and Intel will ship one image daily. To help developers who are looking to push optimized code regularly, Clear Linux ships with GCC9 and Intel plans to upgrade to GCC10 as soon as it’s released. It also comes loaded with basic programming bundles to provide an out-of-the-box experience to developers.

On the security front, Clear’s rolling release model lets developers get the latest update as soon as possible. This removes different roadblocks and ensures a secure platform for developing software. Clear Linux is also helping out the Linux kernel in general by helping the kernel become more efficient on Intel hardware.

When it comes to hardware requirements, Clear Linux can run on hardware as low as a single core CPU, 600MB storage, and 128MB storage. However, different applications obviously mean different configurations. Generally, Intel recommends a 64-bit processor that supports UEFI and SSE v4.1 streaming SIMD instructions.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/clear-linux-intel-best-developer-performance/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht