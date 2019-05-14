Google says all new Chromebooks will be Linux-ready

One of the biggest announcements from this year’s Google I/O related to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, but this was far from being all there was to get excited about. Microsoft may be increasingly embracing Linux in Windows 10, and Google is doing the same with Linux on Chromebooks.

Support for Linux apps on Chromebook is nothing new, but Google has now announced that all Chromebooks that launch from this point forward will be fully functional Linux laptops, regardless of whether they are ARM or Intel devices.

At Google I/O, the company said: “all devices launched this year will be Linux-ready right out of the box”. This is great news for anyone looking for a cheap Linux laptop.

There’s no suggestion that Chromebooks will come pre-installed with anything other than (the admittedly Linux-based) ChromeOS, but being Linux-ready should mean that it is easier than ever to run a different operating system.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/05/12/linux-ready-chromebooks/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht