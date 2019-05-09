Urban Computing Foundation founded

As the Linux Foundation (LF) announced now, the Urban Computing Foundation was founded under its umbrella. It aims to create a community of developers who can help steer urban development through open source. Contributors to the Urban Computing Foundation include developers from Uber, Facebook, Google, HERE Technologies, IBM, Interline Technologies, Senseable City Labs, StreetCred Labs, and the University of California San Diego (UCSD).

The website of the Urban Computing Foundation outlines the objectives of the new foundation: “As cities and transport networks evolve into ever more complex systems, urban computing is becoming an important area to bridge the gap between development, visualization and traditional transportation system analysis , However, these advances depend on the compatibility of many technologies in different public and private companies. The Urban Computing Foundation will provide a neutral forum for this critical work, including the adaptation of geospatial and temporal machine learning techniques and urban environments, as well as simulation methods for modeling and predicting urban phenomena. ”

This will enable developers, data scientists, visualization specialists and engineers to improve the urban environment, people’s quality of life and city operating systems, and to build a networked urban infrastructure. This will be done through an open governance model that promotes the participation and technical contribution of all stakeholders, and will provide a framework for long-term care by companies and individuals investing in the success of Open Urban Computing.

As an aid to unobtrusive and ubiquitous sensor technologies, advanced data management and analysis models, new visualization methods and scale simulation of urban systems are used. The first project hosted at the LF is Kepler, a geospatial analysis tool developed by Uber to create large data sets. Kepler was released in 2018 to facilitate the creation of meaningful visualizations of non-coding location data.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27039/urban-computing-foundation-gegr%C3%83%C2%BCndet.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht