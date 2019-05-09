Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 comes two months after the OTA-8 update with a refreshed look consisting of new and updated Suru symbols and folder icons to give users a better Ubuntu Phone experience, improvements for the Nexus 5 camera so users can now record videos again, better detection of the system-wide dark theme, as well as a new “Busy” indicator.

Also included in this release is support for the OpenStore V3 API in the update handler of System Settings, the ability to save images using the previously used compression settings, improvements to the characters counter for messages, support for searching the Web with Lilo, simplified transitions for the Stack View, and a new “Paste and Go” option in the browser.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 software update is now rolling out to all supported Ubuntu Phone devices, including Fairphone 2, Nexus 5, Nexus 4, OnePlus One, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, BQ Aquaris M10 HD, Meizu MX 4, Meizu PRO 5, BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris E5, and Nexus 7. Users will be able to install the OTA-9 update from the Software Updates panel in System Settings.

UBports said that the rollout of the Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 update should complete on Sunday, May 12th, 2019. By that time all users should have received the update on their devices, so make sure you install it as soon as it’s available if you want to have a more stable and reliable Ubuntu Phone experience.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-9-released-for-ubuntu-phones-with-refreshed-look-improvements-525949.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht