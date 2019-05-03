OpenBSD introduces sysupgrade

The Unix derivative OpenBSD originated in 1995 from NetBSD with a strong focus on security. The project is known for its uncompromising attitude towards correct code and software licenses. Even the software is subject to a BSD license. Another focus of the product is reliability, which always occupies an outstanding position in the project. Among other things, regular auditing should find bugs and eliminate them as much as possible. For this reason, the project also introduces new technologies rather hesitantly and does not allow, for example, some self-evident practices directly. One such matter of course is an automated update of the complete system.

However, as the team now announced, the upcoming version of the operating system will introduce sysupgrade, a tool that allows upgrading OpenBSD to a higher version or snapshot. The tool first loads all data relevant for an upgrade into the / home / _sysupgrade directory, verifies the data with signify and automatically starts the update with /bsd.upgrade.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27020/openbsd-f%C3%83%C2%BChrt-sysupgrade-ein.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht