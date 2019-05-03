After more than six months in development, the Fedora Linux 30 operating system is finally here to give fans access to some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. Besides up-to-date components, Fedora 30 comes with many new features, optimizations, and several other improvements for a richer Fedora Linux experience.

There are some great additions in Fedora 30, such as the ability to install the Deepin and Pantheon desktop environments alongside existing and renowned flavours like GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, MATE, Cinnamon, and others. Of course, Fedora 30 ships with the latest GNOME 3.32 and KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environments, and it’s powered by Linux kernel 5.0, GCC 9, Bash 5.0, and PHP 7.3.

Under the hood, Fedora 30 ships with several improvements to the DNF package management system, which powers everything you install, update or remove on your Fedora computers. The DNF repository metadata is now compressed with the zchunk format in addition to the gzip and xz ones to speed up deltas, which makes updating your Fedora 30 operating system a breeze.

Support for ARM devices has been improved as well in the Fedora 30 release, which can now run on both Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/fedora-30-released-with-gnome-3-32-and-linux-kernel-5-0-here-s-what-s-new-525820.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht