Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 is here two and a half months after the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 point release as yet another up-to-date installation media containing all the latest security updates and bug fixes released on the main archives. It can be used for fresh installations without downloading all updates after the installation.

The Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 “Stretch” maintenance update includes a total of 122 changes, consisting of miscellaneous bug fixes that add important corrections to 70 packages, as well as 52 security updates addressing various of the latest security vulnerabilities and other related issues.

Therefore, if you’re already running the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series on your computers, all you have to do is update your installations by installing all the updates from the official software repositories. To do that, you can run the “sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade” command in a terminal emulator.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 “Stretch” install and live mediums are not yet available to download at the moment of writing this article, but advanced users can use the network installation method. We’ll let you know when Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 ISOs are released so you can download them if you want to reinstall or deploy Debian Stretch on new computers.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-gnu-linux-9-9-released-with-over-120-bug-fixes-and-security-updates-525803.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht