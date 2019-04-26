NetBeans and SkyWalking as new top-level projects of the Apache Foundation

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has now dismissed NetBeans and SkyWalking from the incubator and declares them to be top-level projects of the foundation. The Apache incubator is a transit station for projects that want to become a full-fledged top-level ASF project. In addition to legal and fiscal aspects, the focus is primarily on the quality of code development and the formation of a sustainable community.

Developed since 1996, the open source project NetBeans IDE is a development environment that supports C, C ++, Python, Ruby and PHP as well as Java. Acquired by Sun Microsystems in 1999, NetBeans moved to Oracle in 2010 with the acquisition of Sun, which delivered the project as NetBeans 9.0 in 2016 to the ASF, where it has since been further developed in the incubator.

For the ASF, NetBeans is the largest project the foundation has ever adopted. In addition to NetBeans itself, it also received the so-called »NetBeans IDE Download Packages« from Oracle, which provided plug-ins with support for many languages ​​besides Java SE. The ASF first separated the Java IDE and the plugins in various repositories and focused on “Apache NetBeans (incubating)” itself. The IDE has since been published in the Incubator in versions 10 and 11. With NetBeans 10, the plugins for JavaScript, PHP and Groovy became officially accessible again. Last year, on the ASF blog, the foundation said all NetBeans plug-ins would be subject to a compatibility and license review when NetBeans leaves the incubator. NetBeans is used in many organizations and companies, including NASA, NATO, Airbus and Boeing.

SkyWalking, the second project that is now a first-class citizen of the ASF, is less well-known and falls into the category of Application Performance Management (APM) and monitors the performance and availability of software applications. SkyWalking focuses on cloud and container applications. The still young project was started in 2015 and transferred to the ASF incubator in December 2017. It is used by companies such as Alibaba, Huawei, China Eastern Airlines and China Merchants Bank.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27002/netbeans-und-skywalking-als-neue-top-level-projekte-der-apache-foundation.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht