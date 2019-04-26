GNOME 3.34 will be the next major release of the popular free and open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, expected to hit the streets later this year on September 11th. During its entire development cycle, GNOME 3.34 will be developed under the GNOME 3.33.x umbrella.

Work on the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment begun a few weeks ago, after the launch of the GNOME 3.32 “Taipei” desktop environment, which is already the default desktop environment of the recently released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system and other GNU/Linux distributions.

If you want to test the GNOME 3.33.1 release, you’ll have to download the official BuildStream project snapshot or manually compile the sources. But keep in mind that this is a very early development build, so don’t install and use it on a production computer, nor for any production work you might do.

The next development milestone in the development cycle of the GNOME 3.34 “Thessaloniki” desktop environment will be GNOME 3.33.2, due for release next month on May 22nd, followed by two more such milestones, GNOME 3.33.3 and 3.33.4, on June 19th and July 17th respectively.

The GNOME 3.34 desktop environment will enter beta testing in August 2019. Two beta releases will be provided to testers, on August 7th and August 21st, and a Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected to hit the streets on September 4th, a week before the final release on September 11th, 2019.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-3-34-desktop-environment-development-kicks-off-with-first-snapshot-525791.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht