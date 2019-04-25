Ubuntu 19.10 Development Has Started — Daily Build ISO Images Now Available

Ubuntu 19.04 desktop arrived in a variety of flavors last week and it turned out to be a well-received release. Thanks to certain GNOME 3.32 tweaks, the open source desktop feels a bit snappier. Linux 5.0 has also added support for newer hardware and brought better mitigation for Spectre and Meltdown flaws.

The release of Ubuntu 19.0 has also kickstarted the Ubuntu 19.10 development process. The daily build ISO images are also now available for download and testing. You can go ahead and install them on a secondary system or virtual machine but you won’t notice any considerable changes at the moment.

At the moment we don’t have a certain list of features and changes that will be a part of the next release, it’s certain that the upcoming GNOME 3.34 will keep on adding its performance and visual improvements to Ubuntu.

As this will be the last regular Ubuntu release before next year’s major Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, I don’t expect 19.10 to bring any major changes. However, there are slim chances that the Ubuntu desktop team might use it as a testing ground for some big feature additions. Overall, we’ll just have to wait and watch.

The full codename of 19.10 is yet to be revealed but we now have the adjective. Ubuntu Launchpad, the Ubuntu code hub, has now revealed that the first half of codename is Eoan. As per Merriam-Webster, it’s an adjective that means “of or relating to the dawn or the east.”

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-19-10-features-release-date-download-codename/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht