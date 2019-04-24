Based on the recently released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, Pop!_OS 19.04 is here to offer System76 computer owners a highly customized and beautified GNOME desktop environment with a brand-new icon theme, as well as top-notch hardware support for their machines and all the latest software updates included upstream.

Among the highlights of the Pop!_OS 19.04 operating system, we can mention a Slim Mode option for application windows that reduces the height of their header bars to maximize the screen’s real estate, along with a Dark Mode for those who prefer to work at night in an eye strain free environment. Both features can be enabled in the Appearance settings menu.

Additionally, Pop!_OS 19.04 comes with a “Refresh Install” option on new installations that lets users reinstall the operating system without losing their personal data in the Home directory, nor the existing users. This feature is not available when upgrading Pop!_OS. Being based on Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Pop!_OS 19.04 is powered by Linux kernel 5.0.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/system76-releases-pop-os-19-04-for-its-linux-pcs-based-on-ubuntu-19-04-525773.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht