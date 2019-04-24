Lubuntu 19.04 Released with Latest LXQt Desktop and Calamares Installer

The Lubuntu 19.04 operating system has been released as part of the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) series, a version that brings various enhancements and up-to-date components.

Bundled with the same new features and improvements implemented by Canonical in the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system series, Lubuntu 19.04 is here as the second Lubuntu release to ship with the modern and lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default as the development team’s focus is now only on LXQt, not the old LXDE desktop environment, which is no longer supported.

Apart from the LXQt 0.14.1 desktop environment, which already offers users a much-improved and richer LXQt experience, the Lubuntu 19.04 release ships with up-to-date components including the Mozilla Firefox 66.0 web browser, LibreOffice 6.2.2 office suite with the Qt 5 frontend, VLC 3.0.6 media player, Trojitá 0.7 email client, and Featherpad 0.9.3 text editor.

The Plasma Discover 5.15.4 software center from the KDE Plasma 5.15.4 desktop environment has been included as well in Lubuntu 19.04 as default graphical package manager. Under the hood, Lubuntu 19.04 is powered by the latest Linux 5.0 kernel and uses the Qt 5.12.2 application framework.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/lubuntu-19-04-released-with-latest-lxqt-desktop-and-latest-calamares-installer-525772.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht