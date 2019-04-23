Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 Delivers A Manjaro Linux-based Polished Desktop

Netrunner Linux distro is available in two versions: Netrunner, which is based on the testing branch of Debian and Netrunner Rolling, which is based on Manjaro Linux. The developer team recently released the latest Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 snapshot, and you can download the 64-bit ISO file right away.

Starting with the basics, Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 is powered by Linux kernel 4.19.32 LTS. It ships with KDE Plasma 5.15.3 desktop and KDE Applications 18.12.3; version 19.04 of KDE Applications has just been released and you can install that as well.

The most visible change in Netrunner Rolling comes in the form of a new dark theme that’s powered by Kvantum theme engine. Kvantum is an SVG-based engine for Qt; it’s also optimized for LXQt and KDE desktops. So, thanks to the Alpha-Black Plasma theme and Kvantum engine, you now get a 3D-looking, dark design.

Firefox shipping with Netrunner Rolling comes with Plasma-Integration addon which brings visual feedback when downloading files.

Users can also access all UI-related KCM modules under a common section “Plasma Tweaks” in the sidebar Layout. Lastly, a new category named “Webapps” has been added to the menu; it lists all the popular website links.

There are a few distros that boast of a great out-of-the-box KDE desktop experience. Just like KDE Neon, the Netrunner Rolling edition is also known for its visually pleasing and fluid KDE Plasma experience.

Netrunner developers list the exclusive packages and under the hood patching as reasons to choose Netrunner Rolling over Manjaro Linux. Additionally, Netrunner packages get updated less frequently and they undergo more rigorous testing.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/netrunner-rolling-2019-04-manjaro-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht