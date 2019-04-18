The heart of the Linux desktop beats on with the latest release of Canonical’s Ubuntu distribution: Ubuntu 19.04. But, in addition, the server version comes ready with the latest cloud and container tools.

Now, if you’re using Ubuntu in production, you probably should stick with the Long Term Support Ubuntu 18.04. After all, it comes with ten years of support. But there’s a lot of tempting goodness in Disco Dingo, Ubuntu 19.04’s playful moniker.

Under the hood, Ubuntu 19.04 runs on top of the Linux 5.0 kernel. While this kernel doesn’t include any powerhouse improvements, it brings some decent updates. These include: support for AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics processor and Intel Cannonlake graphics. It also comes with USB 3.2 and Type-C and power-savings improvements.

What I found much more interesting is it comes with the brand new GNOME 3.32 desktop. The changes in this release are primarily on the surface. It comes with a refreshed look featuring new app icons and many of saturated base colors. The buttons are also more rounded and have a softer “shadow” border. The result is a more vivid, vibrant look, which I like a lot — and I’ve not been a fan of GNOME’s appearance for quite some time.

The default desktop also has a more consistent look. Ubuntu’s default Yaru theme, which first appeared in Ubuntu 18.10 now has wider support with third-party applications.

Another nice new visual feature is fractional scaling for HiDPI screens which is now available with both the X-org and Wayland windows manager. In English, what that means is this makes reading fonts, especially in the terminal, on HD screens much easier.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/ubuntu-19-04-comes-refreshed-with-the-linux-5-0-kernel/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht