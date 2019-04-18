Red Hat takes over the management of OpenJDK 8 and 11

Red Hat is stewarding the Oracle OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 projects after Oracle’s withdrawal and licensing change, according to the Linux expert.

With the takeover of the leadership, Red Hat reiterated the support of the Java community and wants to follow a similar path as in the project control of OpenJDK 6 and OpenJDK 7. Oracle announced in late 2018 that the binary releases for Java would no longer be free after six months patch. This also applies to Open JDK, which publishes Java in source code. Red had then announced to jump with their own LTS versions in the BBresche. Lifecycles is introducing Red Hat here.

In the new role as steward of the update versions of OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11, Red Hat intends to work with the community to drive further innovation, Red announces in the announcement.

Red Hat announced that the company has been a member of the OpenJDK community since 2007 and one of the largest contributors. Andrew Haley, Java Technical Lead at Red Hat, has been Project Leader for OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 since February 2019. He has also been an active member of the OpenJDK Governing Board for seven years and is helping to determine the future direction of Java and OpenJDK.

Source: https://www.linux-magazin.de/news/red-hat-uebernimmt-die-leitung-von-openjdk-8-und-11/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht