Entroware Updates Its Linux Laptops with 8th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX Graphics

Entroware currently sells up to eight Linux laptops, namely the 14″ Apollo, 14″ Orion, 15″ Aether, 15″ Kratos, 16″ Zeus, 17″ Athena, 17″ Helios, and 17″ Hybris. The British computer company has recently updated the hardware components of the Athena, Helios, Proteus, and Zeus laptops with latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series graphics and 8th and 9th Gen Intel CPUs.

While the Proteus laptop received 8th Gen Intel CPUs upgrade, allowing customers to buy it with either the Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i7 8565U processors, both featuring 4 cores and 8 threads, the Athena and Zeus laptops can now be purchased with an Intel Core i7 8750H processor featuring 6 cores and 12 threads.

On the other hand, the Helios laptop now features 9th Gen Intel CPUs, as customers can choose to configure and buy it with either the Intel Core i5 9600K processor with 6 cores, Intel Core i7 9700K processor with 8 cores, or Intel Core i9 9900K processor with 8 cores and 16 threads.

The Athena, Helios, and Zeus laptops also got Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060/2070/2080 graphics cards featuring up to 8GB memory. It should be noted the fact that the Zeus laptop can only be purchased with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card. Also, it would appear that the Helios laptop now features a 16GB RAM option and the Proteus laptop a 8GB RAM and 120GB SSD options.

All four laptops are now shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system installed by default, though that can choose to have it shipped with the Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS flavor featuring the lightweight MATE desktop environment, as well as the newer Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) or the Ubuntu MATE 18.10 flavor.

You can purchase the updated Athena, Helios, Proteus, and Zeus laptops from Entroware’s online store starting today.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/entroware-updates-its-linux-pcs-with-8th-gen-intel-cpus-nvidia-rtx-graphics-525689.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht