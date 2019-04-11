GNOME 3.32 “Taipei” Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Update Now

Released a month ago on March 13th, GNOME 3.32 brings numerous improvements over previous versions of the open-source desktop environment used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions. Today, the first point release, GNOME 3.32.1, is here to add a stability and reliability layer by fixing bugs and updating translations.

Users who already installed the GNOME 3.32.0 release can now update to GNOME 3.32.1 by using the official BuildStream project snapshot or by compiling the sources packages. Of course, we recommend installing GNOME 3.32.1 from the official software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

In the good tradition of the release cycle of the GNOME desktop environment, the GNOME 3.32 “Taipei” series will have a total of two point releases published during its support period. GNOME 3.32.2 will be the second and last scheduled point release, expected to arrive next month on May 8th.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-3-32-desktop-environment-gets-first-point-release-update-now-525634.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht