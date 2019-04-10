Red Hat And Fedora Working To Bring Linux-powered ARM Laptops

In late 2017, Microsoft launched Windows 10 on ARM to let users run its operating system on the ARM processor-powered laptops, especially the ones powered by Snapdragon chips. The company also released a bunch of devices in partnership with OEMs like Asus, HP, and Lenovo, and marketed them as “Always Connected Devices.”

Earlier this year, when a project named aarch64-laptops started gaining traction on GitHub, it seemed like a great idea to run Linux on ARM laptops. The project initially allowed users to run Ubuntu on Snapdragon-powered laptops like NovaGo TP370QL, HP Envy x2, and Lenovo Mixx 630. Now, it has been revealed that Red Hat is working with Fedora team to bring Fedora Linux to such devices.

Red Hat is known for its commitment to the Linux hardware and it seems like this joint effort will be enough to clear different roadblocks. Red Hat’s Peter Robinson, in a tweet, mentioned that such Fedora running ARM laptops are coming “very soon.”

Just recently, we witnessed the release of Fedora 30 Beta and the final release is also around the corner. So don’t expect Fedora on the ARM laptop to ship in this cycle.

To start with, the initial focus of this collaboration will be Lenovo devices running Snapdragon 850, which was introduced as a higher-binned version of 845. Yoga C630 and Miix 630 are a couple of great machines with this chip and it would be really interesting to see Linux running on these laptops that deliver ~20 hours battery life on Windows.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/red-hat-fedora-bring-linux-arm-laptops/

